Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 scrapped by new Peter Safran-James Gunn DC Administration

In one of their first big moves as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped plans for Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3, according to Deadline.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenkins — who directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, released in 2017 and 2020 starring Gal Gadot — recently submitted her treatment, which the bosses found “unsuitable” at this time.

No decision has been made about next steps, though one insider told the outlet that Jenkins could very well hand in another take on the superhero, but it’s not evident that will happen.

The news follows a Tuesday tweet in which Gadot wrote, “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

While the first Wonder Woman was a box office hit, earning $820 million, Wonder Woman 1984 was roundly panned and made under $170M worldwide. In spite of that, Warner Bros. wasted no time in announcing Wonder Woman 3.

