Parole Violation Suspect Caught in Lake County, Gov. Pritzker Gets Covid Vaccine
Wisconsin Parole Violation Leads to Lake County Arrest
Vander Tuuk 3-25-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in Wisconsin, has been arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Timothy Webber was taken into custody on March 20th near Zion. The 29-year-old was wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The exact nature of the violation is not known, but Webber was convicted on drug related charges in 2019. He’s currently being held in the Lake County Jail without bond, after being considered a fugitive from justice.
Lake County Police Officer Indicted for Stealing Grant Money
(Vernon Hills, IL) A former Vernon Hills Police official is facing charges, for reportedly stealing grant money. A Lake County Grand Jury approved a pair of felony official misconduct, and a pair of misdemeanor theft charges against Patrick Zimmerman. The former deputy police chief is accused of gaining access to grant money by writing up fake tickets. Zimmerman no longer works for the Vernon Hills PD. The 51-year-old is currently free on bond and due in court in early April.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases jumped in Illinois on Wednesday, but deaths remained low, and key indicators dropped. The state announced over 27-hundred new confirmed and probable cases, and 20 related fatalities. Of those, 98 cases were in Lake County, with no new fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospital and ICU patients fell back, while in Region 9 (Lake and McHenry County), hospitalizations remained flat, while ICU patients dropped slightly. The Region also set it’s 3rd straight recorded low in test positivity, falling to 2.6%
Vaccines Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ daily Coronavirus vaccinations crossed the 100-thousand mark again, after a short trend of lower days. The numbers released Wednesday were about 30-thousand higher than the Tuesday report, and with it, the state crossed the 5-million mark of doses administered. Those considered fully vaccinated statewide have grown to 14.8%, while it’s a lower 12.7% in Lake County.
Pritzker Says, ‘I trust doctors,’ Receives COVID-19 Vaccine
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 3-25-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor rolled up his sleeve Wednesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The 56-year-old J.B. Pritzker said he was eligible for the vaccine as a government worker. Before receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said, “I’m not a doctor, but I trust doctors.” The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require a second dose several weeks after the first. Pritzker declared earlier this month that everyone would be eligible to get a shot come April 12th, but many counties, including Lake County, say demand far exceeds supply, and that may affect eligibility.