Park City Woman Gets Prison For Denying Son Medical Care Before 2016 Death

(Waukegan, IL) A Park City woman is on her way to prison, for denying her son the medical care he required after a heart transplant. Jennifer Stroud was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child back in May, in connection with the 2016 death of 11-year-old Jason Stroud. The boy had a heart transplant around 4 years before his death, and started suffering complications when his parents failed to give him daily medication, and began skipping out on doctors appointments. The boy’s father David Stroud pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter back in 2019, and is serving a 5-year prison term. Jennifer Stroud was hit Thursday with an 8-year prison term.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-22-22)