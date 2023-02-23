Paris Hilton reveals name of baby boy…and future baby girl

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After welcoming a baby boy with husband Carter Reum, Paris Hilton is revealing his name.

“My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum,” the former reality star revealed in an Instagram post of her reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris, on Wednesday. “And Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she shared. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”

The excerpt also revealed the name Hilton has on deck for her future daughter — London.

In the caption of the post, Hilton directed fans to her podcast This Is Paris, where she shared additional details about the name, including how Pheonix’s middle name was in honor of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

“He was always my mentor, and I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day, so I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son’s name,” she said.

It was announced that Hilton and Reum, who wed in November 2021, welcomed a child about a month ago.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the new mom captioned the Jan. 24 snapshot of her holding the newborn’s hand.

