Paramount+ releases teaser to ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

On Wednesday, Paramount+ dropped the steamy, intense teaser to its forthcoming series based on the hit 1987 film Fatal Attraction, which starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Douglas’ Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Close’s bunny-boiling jilted lover, Alex Forrest.

The pair are shown meeting on an elevator, and getting increasingly — and eventually intimately — closer as the sneak peek builds to a crescendo: When Amanda Peet, playing Jackson’s wife, Beth, “introduces” Dan to Alex in their home.

“I know him already,” Alex says to Beth, as a smile drains from Dan’s face.

The streaming service calls the eight-episode series a “deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone” that will “explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

The first three episodes of the show premiere April 30 on Paramount+.

