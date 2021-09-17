Parameters and Motions to be Decided Friday in Rittenhouse Shootings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) A Kenosha County judge is set to decide on several motions ahead of the trial for a man accused of killing two men and wounding a third during summer protests and riots last year. The judge’s decisions later today will set at least some of the ground rules for the November trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old former Antioch resident and his lawyers want to exclude evidence that he went to a bar with members of the extremist group Proud Boys months after the shooting. Prosecutors, meanwhile, are seeking permission to show video of Rittenhouse talking about wanting to shoot people.
Associated Press (9-17-21)