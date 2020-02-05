Pair of Out of State Fugitives Arrested in Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) Two people wanted on warrants from outside Illinois, have been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Kelley Goodale was arrested on January 27th in Wadsworth. The 38-year-old was wanted out of Floyd County, Indiana for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. Vandell Anderson was arrested three days later, also in Wadsworth. The 31-year-old was wanted for a parole violation from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and was hit with a local charge of driving while suspended. Both subjects are being held on 500-thousand-dollar bonds.
Loon Lake Snowmobile Victim ID’ed, Cause of Death Released
(Waukegan, IL) A man that died while riding his snowmobile over the weekend has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Damian Rivas of Antioch died of drowning late Sunday, after falling into Loon Lake. Investigators believe the 40-year-old was riding his snowmobile on the lake when he came upon a spot where the ice had thawed. Rescue crews were able to get Rivas out of the water and to the hospital, but he passed away after arriving. The incident remains under investigation by Lake County Forest Preserve Police.
Former Round Lake Beach Police Officer Filed Sexual Harassment Suit
(Waukegan, IL) A former Round Lake Beach Police Officer has filed a lawsuit, claiming she was repeatedly sexually harassed, then fired to cover it up. Paige Bure claims in the suit that she received several unwanted advances, and was harassed by her supervisor and others during her 18-month probation period. She also says she was fired just days after she was told she’d be retained. Neither Round Lake Beach Police, nor the Village have commented on the suit. Bure is seeking to be reinstated with lost wages, back pay and other unspecified damages.
Five Businesses Fail Tobacco Compliance Checks
(Waukegan, IL) Five Lake County businesses have been hit with violations for selling tobacco to minors. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says their latest round of compliance checks looked at 64 establishments under their jurisdiction. The five businesses that failed included two in unincorporated Antioch, two in unincorporated Palatine and one in Wadsworth. The clerk that sold the tobacco products was cited in each case, and they will all have to appear in court.
Former Illinois Legislator Pleads Innocent in Bribery Case
CHICAGO (AP)
CHICAGO (AP) Former Illinois state Rep. Luis Arroyo has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in a federal court in Chicago. Arroyo resigned his seat Nov. 1, one week after he was accused of paying a bribe to a state senator (Believed to be Waukegan’s Terry Link) in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients. Arroyo’s appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court was brief and he entered his not guilty plea through his attorney Michael Gillespie.