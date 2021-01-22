Pair Charged in Beating of Island Lake P.I., Waukegan Casino Still Years Away?
Mugshots provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Father and Son Charged in Beating of Private Investigator
(Antioch, IL) An Antioch Township father and son are each facing felony charges, after a private investigator was severely beaten. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Wednesday evening, when the 51-year-old Island Lake man was performing surveillance. Authorities say Steven Wright and his son Russell, who were not the subject of the surveillance, blocked the man’s vehicle with a car of their own, pried open his door, and beat him. The 51-year-old was able to call 911 before his phone was smashed by one of the suspects. Sheriff’s deputies took the duo into custody, while the victim was hospitalized with multiple broken bones. The 62 and 23-year-old subjects each face charges of robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Both are due in court next week.
When Will Waukegan Casino Be Built?
(Waukegan, IL) It may be quite awhile before a Waukegan casino sees the light of day. The Illinois Gaming Board, which was supposed to decide in October who will build the approved gaming establishment, has delayed its choice due to Covid. After that, an economic impact study will be run…a contractor for that is expected to be approved next month. Only after those steps can construction on the long-sought casino begin. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham told the “Lake County News Sun” that could put operations up to two years away. The as of yet unnamed project will be built in the Fountain Square area near Routes 43 and 120.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 238 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Thursday, with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Coronavirus hospitalizations resumed their drop, while ICU use stands at 75% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 9th straight day, at 8.1%. Across Illinois, there were just under 5-thousand new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 123 related fatalities. Covid linked hospitalizations sit at their lowest statewide level since October 31st, while Covid-linked ICU patients are at their lowest mark since October 29th.
Gas Prices in Illinois/Wisconsin
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to inch higher in the new year, while Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on opposite sides of the national average. AAA says across the nation, the average for a gallon of gas sits at $2.39. In Illinois, that average is higher at $2.54, with Lake County 4 cents cheaper. Wisconsin’s average price remains below the national average at $2.22, with Kenosha County sitting at that same average price. AAA says demand for gasoline continues to be low, but crude oil prices have started to creep up.