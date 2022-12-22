“Overjoyed for you”: Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor’s appointment

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Demi Moore is embracing her daughter’s journey to motherhood and celebrating milestones along the way with her.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actress and author shared a photo of her and her daughters at Rumer Willis‘ ultrasound appointment. Daughters Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis are also in the photo and are all smiles as Rumer shows off her baby bump.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!!” Moore wrote in the caption. “It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby in to the world!”

Rumer replied to her mom’s post, “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys.”

Rumer Willis, 34, announced the news of her pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram with a sweet photo of her baby bump. This will be her first baby with her boyfriend, musician Derek Richard Thomas. Rumer Willis’ baby will also be the first grandchild for her parents, Moore and Bruce Willis.

Moore shared her daughter’s photos Wednesday on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Bruce Willis also has two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming Willis: 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and 10-year-old Mabel Ray.

Last week, Moore shared photos of their blended family celebrating the holidays together.

In November, Rumer made her relationship with Thomas official by sharing photos of the both of them during a fall photoshoot.

