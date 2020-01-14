Over 50% Of Us Are Digital Hoarders
This might explain why your computer runs slow. Apparently digital hoarding has become a thing.
In a new survey, 52% of Americans say they’ve never deleted a single file from any of their devices. On average about a quarter of your storage is devoted to old stuff.
The poll of 2,000 Americans discovered 33% are holding onto files that are at least 10 years old.
41% say they actively avoid deleting pictures and videos from their digital devices.
Deleting isn’t something people want to do so 78% are just transferring them from one device to another. Of those who transfer their digital storage from one device to another, 10% still don’t delete files from their old devices.
The #1 reason we won’t delete files is we’re worried we might need them someday. #2 is not wanting to let go of old “memories.”
