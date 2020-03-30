Over 1-Thousand New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Illinois. Lake County Nears 300 Cases
Illinois Coronavirus Sunday Update
Vander Tuuk 3-30-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has seen another large jump in Coronavirus numbers. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,105 new confirmed cases on Sunday, leaving the statewide total at 4,596. The Governor also announced 18 new deaths, running the Illinois total to 65. Lake County Health Department officials say there have been 294 cases and two deaths. McHenry County Health Department officials report 52 confirmed Covid-19 instances and two deaths. There have been 23,166 negative tests.
Illinois Schools “Distance Learning”
Vander Tuuk 3-30-20
(Chicago, IL) With the President’s order to extend “social distancing” guidelines through April, school districts in Illinois will now begin post spring-break learning online. Distance learning will be a new reality for most schools who didn’t have any plans in place, but were forced to act quickly because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Many districts will take Monday and most will also take Tuesday to come up with an official plan and guidelines for how teachers will interact with, and assign their students work.
Medline Restarts Sterilization With EtO
Vander Tuuk 3-30-20
(Waukegan, IL) Medline’s Waukegan plant has gotten state approval to restart sterilizing products using ethylene oxide. The plant, along with Gurnee’s Vantage Specialty Chemicals were at the forefront of the debate over emissions of the cancer-causing chemical for most of the last year. Both companies installed new equipment designed to reduce how much EtO is released. The Illinois EPA recently signed off on Medline’s improvements allowing them to start operations for the first time since mid-December.