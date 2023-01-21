OSHA Cites Waukegan Amazon Warehouse, Two Others Over Safety Concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators have cited three Amazon locations over safety concerns, including one in Lake County. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the citations Wednesday against a warehouse in Waukegan, as well as ones in Deltona, Florida and New Windsor, New York. Those warehouses were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices launched last year in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Amazon rejected the findings and said it would appeal. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces over $60-thousand-dollars in total fines if OSHA prevails.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-20-23)