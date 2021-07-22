Opioid Settlement Announced, Illinois AG Says State to Get 790-Million-Dollars

(Chicago, IL) A $26 billion settlement has been announced between the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, in connection with a massive lawsuit over the toll of the opioid crisis. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the agreement, if finalized, would bring much needed relief to those who are struggling with opioid addiction. When all is said and done, Illinois stands to get about 790-million-dollars in settlement money, though the specifics of how that will be spent is currently unknown.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-22-21)