Opioid OD’s Prompt Warning from Lake County Health Department

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Health officials are warning about an increase in opioid overdoses. The health department says between February 24th and March 1st, there were at least 14 emergency room overdose visits. It’s unclear if any of the cases ended up being fatal. The warning follows similar patterns in other areas including neighboring McHenry and Kenosha Counties. The Lake County Health Department says they are attempting to fight the crisis in several ways, the biggest of which is the use of Naloxone, which is designed to counteract the effects of overdose symptoms.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-10-23)