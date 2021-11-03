Opening Statements Made in Kyle Rittenhouse Case

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Opening statements were given, and the first witness was called in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. A prosecutor says Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three people on the streets of Kenosha in August of 2020, killing two and wounding one. Rittenhouse’s attorney, however, said his client acted in self-defense after one of the men dove for his gun and others kicked him in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard. The two varying accounts are expected to be the focal points for the rest of the trial. Rittenhouse, a former Antioch resident, could face up to life in prison if he is convicted of homicide.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-3-21)