Opening Statements in Rittenhouse Case Scheduled for Tuesday

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A jury has been seated in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old former Antioch resident is accused of shooting 3 people, and killing 2, during the August 2020 protests and riots in Kenosha over the Jacob Blake police shooting. Rittenhouse faces life in prison if he’s convicted on either of the murder counts. Opening statements will begin today (Tuesday), and Judge Bruce Schroeder says he expects the trial to last at least two weeks.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-2-21)