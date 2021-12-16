One Victim Dies From Early December Shooting in Zion, Investigation Continues

(Zion, IL) A shooting that left two people injured earlier this year in Zion, is now being looked into as a homicide. Police say two people were found shot in a car near a residence back on December 1st. One of those victims, identified as 35-year-old Walter Godbolt, was taken to Advocate Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, and has now died from his injuries. The other victim has only been identified as a 44-year-old Zion man, at the time of the shooting he was hospitalized in critical contidion. No arrests have been announced in the case that remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-16-21)