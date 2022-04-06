One Shot and Injured in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left one person hurt. The incident took place on Monday night around 10 o’clock when someone opened fire on a vehicle along Lincoln Avenue. The driver of that vehicle, a man in his 20’s, was struck by the gunfire, and was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The injuries to the victim are believed to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been announced in the case and there has been no description of the suspect released. The shooting remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-6-22)