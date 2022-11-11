One Round Lake Beach Area Culvert to Reopen, New Culvert to Close for Construction

(Round Lake, IL) A section of a Round Lake Beach road that has been closed for a month will reopen this weekend, and a new section of the road will be closed starting next week. The culvert on Cedar Lake Road between Rollins and Monaville Roads will be open starting Saturday. Another culvert north of Monaville Road will then close next Tuesday, and won’t reopen until the 21st. Detour signs will be posted throughout the construction.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-11-22)