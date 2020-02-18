One Person Injured in Zion Shooting
Zion Shooting Leaves One Injured
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. The incident took place Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Bethesda Boulevard. A man reported to police that he had been shot in the abdomen while sitting in his vehicle. The victim was hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male of medium height and build. Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to contact Zion Police.
Second Serious Accident at Route 41 and 21 in Two Weeks
(Gurnee, IL) Gurnee Police are investigating another serious accident at Routes 41 and 21. The latest incident took place on Sunday night when a Buick sedan being driven by an Evanston man, rear ended a semi. The 26-year-old was the only occupant of the Buick and was hospitalized with critical injuries. The driver of the truck was unhurt. Back on February 10th, another car vs. semi crash took place in the same area. That incident killed 70-year-old Jolanta Kubala, of Wadsworth, who had fled a previous accident scene.
Family Says Hit and Run 12-Year-Old Conscious, Charges Filed
(Deerfield, IL) The family of a 12-year-old boy that was struck by a vehicle, says he continues to improve. The boy, identified as Chase Thompson, is said to be out of critical condition, is awake and breathing on his own. The family says the prognosis is good, but he still has a long road to recovery. Meanwhile, charges have been approved against a Northbrook woman in the February 7th incident. Stacy Shapiro has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an injury accident. The 46-year-old is currently free on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. She is due in court today.
Critical Injury Crash Near Waukegan
(Waukegan, IL) A single vehicle crash near Waukegan left one person critically injured. The incident took place on Monday afternoon along Green Bay Road near Keith Avenue. A 2006 Ford Econoline van was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, the 52-year-old driver crossed into the southbound lanes, struck a curb, a tree and a pole…leaving the vehicle on its side. The only occupant, a Kenosha man, was transported from the scene to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Charges Filed in Fight Earlier This Month That Injured Sheriff’s Deputy
(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been announced against a woman, who reportedly injured a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month. The incident took place back on February 8th at a bar in Beach Park. The involved deputy was attempting to break up a fight between two women, when one charged the other. As she took the woman to the ground, the unnamed deputy injured her knee. The suspect, Lasonte Ruthertold of Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin, has been charged with resisting a peace officer and battery. The 30-year-old is due in court tomorrow.