One Person Dead After Tollway Crash Near Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) One person died after a two-vehicle crash near Gurnee. Illinois State Police say the incident took place on Wednesday evening just after 7:30 in the northbound lanes on I-94 when a box truck and SUV collided and ended up hitting the median. The box truck was engulfed in flames, and the driver (who has not been identified) was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Illinois State Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-24-22)