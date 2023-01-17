102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

One Lindenhurst Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Suburbs

Share
One Lindenhurst Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL)  A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-17-23)

Recent Posts