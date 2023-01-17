One Lindenhurst Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-17-23)