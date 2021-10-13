One Lake County Covid Death in Last Four Days, Hospitalizations Drop

(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus numbers from the long holiday weekend showed a drop in deaths for Lake County. Between Friday and Tuesday, the county showed just one fatality…bringing the monthly death toll to 7. Hospitals in the Lake and McHenry County Region saw Coronavirus patients fall by 3. Statewide, new Covid hospital admissions have continued their steady fall, while overall hospitalizations fell over the weekend by about 40. Vaccine wise, nearly 409-thousand Lake County residents are considered fully vaccinated…or just over 58% of the population.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-13-21)