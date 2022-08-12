One Injured After Boat Hits Pier in Antioch Area Lake

(Antioch, IL) A woman was injured, and a boat was damaged after a crash near Antioch. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place late Thursday morning on Lake Marie. A woman from Wyoming, her three children, and a 65-year-old relative were swimming when they realized the boat they rented wasn’t properly anchored. The group got back into the boat and the Wyoming woman, who was said to have little boating experience, hit the throttle forward instead of reversing. The boat then struck a pier and flipped, causing minor injuries to the 65-year-old. No one else was hurt, but the boat suffered damage and had to be towed away. The crash remains under investigation and citations for the boat operator are expected.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-12-22)