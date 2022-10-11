One Dead, One Hurt After Intersection Crash in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) A two vehicle crash in Beach Park left one person dead and one injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the intersection of Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 on Monday afternoon. At the intersection they found a Toyota Prius and an Infiniti M35 with heavy damage. A preliminary investigation showed that the Prius was attempting a left turn when the Infinity collided with it in the intersection. The driver of the Prius, only identified as an adult male, was hospitalized and pronounced dead. The driver of the Infinity, a 32-year-old Waukegan man, was also hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Sheriff’s officials say witnesses claimed the Infinity driver was going at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly just prior to the crash…which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-10-22)