One Dead in High-Speed New Year’s Day Crash in Mundelein
Fatal Crash Mundelein Wednesday Morning
Vander Tuuk 1-2-20
(Mundelein, IL) An investigation is ongoing after one person was killed in a crash in Mundelein. The incident took place on Wednesday morning on Route 45 near Route 60. Officials say a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 45 struck another vehicle at a high rate of speed, as the second vehicle was attempting a turn. The driver of that 2nd vehicle, a 56-year-old Buffalo Grove man was killed. The driver of the offending vehicle was hospitalized, and charges are said to be pending. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Mundelein Police continue to look into the incident.
Man Accused of Striking Deputy While Drunk, Posts Bond
Vander Tuuk 1-2-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of being drunk behind the wheel, and striking a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, is free on bond. Chris Miller is facing aggravated DUI and more for the incident that took place back on December 23rd. The deputy that was struck, was blocking traffic in Volo as authorities investigated a fatal accident nearby. He has been released from the hospital, but officials say he has a long recovery ahead. Miller, meantime is due back in court in mid-January.
Illinois Sees First Legal Sales of Recreational Marijuana
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-2-20
CHICAGO (AP) The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes is now legal in Illinois. The change took effect with the new year, to the delight of many. Huge lines awaited the small amount of legal dispensaries that were licensed and ready for the new year and new law, including one in Mundelein. Illinois is the 11th state to broadly allow marijuana’s use and sale for people 21 or older.
Illinois Governor Grants 20 New Years Eve Clemency Petitions
Associated Press 1-2-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker granted 20 petitions for clemency just hours before 2020 began. A list released by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board showed the cases dated as far back as 1975 for crimes including battery, drug possession, attempted burglary and theft. Also on Tuesday, Pritzker announced more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions under Illinois’ new marijuana legalization law.