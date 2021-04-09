One Dead in Deer Park Crash, Lake County Native Granted Navy Honor
One Dead After Three Car Crash in Deer Park
Vander Tuuk 4-9-21
(Deer Park, IL) One person is dead, two others were hurt after a three vehicle crash in Deer Park. The incident took place around 9:30 on Thursday morning around the area of Route 12 at Deer Park Boulevard. A Chevy minivan was said to start the crash by making a right turn from an inside lane, cutting off a Peterbilt truck hauling gravel. The two vehicles collided, which sent the van into a tree, and the truck in an SUV. The driver of the van, a 35-year-old male…and his passenger, a 36-year-old female, were both hospitalized with serious injuries, and the woman later died. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, the SUV driver was unhurt.
Coronavirus Cases Increase, As Do Deaths
Vander Tuuk 4-9-21
(Chicago, IL) A slight Coronavirus case increase was reported across Illinois on Thursday, along with an increase in fatalities. The state announced just over 37-hundred new cases, with 34 deaths…while one of those deaths was in Lake County, 26 of the 34 came from Cook County…the epicenter of a recent bump in metrics. In the Lake and McHenry County area, known as Region 9, Covid-linked hospital admissions were up, following a state trend, but remain relatively low compared to other areas of Illinois. ICU capacity in the region is currently the lowest in the state at 62%.
Vaccine Numbers Set 1-Day Record, Over 20% Fully Vaccinated
Vander Tuuk 4-9-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced a one day record for Coronavirus vaccines, as a milestone of sorts was hit for those considered fully vaccinated. Over 154-thousand doses of the three major vaccines were administered in the Thursday report, pushing the total number of doses to 6.7-million. Of those, nearly 2.6-million residents, or 20.2% of the state’s population is now considered fully vaccinated. In Lake County, that percentage is still lagging behind at 17.6%. Vaccine eligibility will increase in Lake County on Monday to anyone 16 and older.
Lake County Native Named by Navy as “Sailor of the Quarter”
Vander Tuuk 4-9-21
(North Chicago, IL) A Lake County native has been honored by the U.S. Navy as the “Sailor of the Quarter.” Master-at-Arms 1st Class Douglass Hawkins, who is originally from Lake Villa, was granted the honor at the North Chicago-based Naval Station Great Lakes. Hawkins, a 15-year Navy veteran, currently works as the security department operations and training leading petty officer at Great Lakes. He said it was an honor to be recognized for his work, and thanked his colleagues for their hard work…saying they are equally as deserving.