One Dead After Semi and Minivan Collide in Long Grove
Vander Tuuk 2-28-20
(Long Grove, IL) One person died after a crash in the Long Grove area. The incident took place during the late morning hours of Thursday when a semi collided with a minivan. After the collision, the semi struck a pole and came to rest in a ditch. It’s unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan, a 45-year-old Vernon Hills woman, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Yang Defense Gets Access to Gayle Alibi Evidence
Vander Tuuk 2-28-20
(Waukegan, IL) The defense for a woman looking to clear her name in a Deerfield murder conviction has gained access to what they call key evidence. A Lake County Judge will allow those lawyers to look at an alibi given by former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle in the 2007 murder of his then pregnant girlfriend Rhoni Reuter. Marni Yang was convicted of the murder, but claims she was not the shooter, and I seeking a new trial. During Wednesday’s hearing, three other defense requests about other evidence were rejected.
Another Manufacturer Headed to Libertyville Complex
Vander Tuuk 2-28-20
(Libertyville, IL) A manufacturer of surge protectors and other energy control devices is leaving McHenry County, for Lake County. Intermatic, currently located in Spring Grove, is the latest company to announce a move to Libertyville’s Innovation Park (on Route 45 just south of Winchester Road). Intermatic is expected to lease some 50-thousand square feet at the complex, and bring in some 125 jobs.
2 top Chicago Tribune Editors Leaving as Part of Shakeup
Associated Press 2-28-20
CHICAGO (AP) The exodus of journalists from the Chicago Tribune continues since a hedge fund with a reputation for eliminating jobs became the parent company’s largest shareholder. On Thursday, the paper reported that Bruce Dold, the paper’s publisher and editor-in-chief, is leaving after 42 years. Also leaving is Managing Editor Peter Kendall. The departures come days after several reporters and editors from the Tribune and other papers in Tribune Publishing’s chain of papers took voluntary buyouts. That came weeks after Tribune Publishing CEO Tim Knight stepped down. Alden Global Capital took a 32% stake in Tribune Publishing last November.