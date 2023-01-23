One Dead After Being Struck by Metra Train in Barrington

(Barrington, IL) One person is dead after being struck by a train in Barrington. The incident took place on Sunday morning along the Union Pacific Northwest Line tracks south of the Barrington Metra station. Officials say a man was pronounced deceased at the scene…that victim was later identified as 49-year-old Ivan Horvactic of Park Ridge. Cook County Medical examiners will make the final determination on whether or not the situation was accidental or intentional.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-23-23)