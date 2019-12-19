One Arrested, Two Sought in Waukegan Township Armed Robbery
Arrest Made in Waukegan Township Area Robbery
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(Waukegan, IL) One person has been arrested, two others are being sought after an armed robbery near Waukegan. The incident took place back on December 13th in the 36-thousand block of North Adelphi Avenue. A man working in an attached garage was approached by three people, who demanded cash, jewelry and other effects…one suspect then beat the man with a metal pipe and the subjects fled. One suspect, Eric Giles, turned himself in when he learned that he was wanted. The 22-year-old has been charged with armed and aggravated robbery. His bond was set Thursday at 500-thousand-dollars. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they are still looking for the other two suspects.
Zion Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder of Police Officer
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man is on his way to prison, after being found guilty earlier this year of attempted murder of a police officer. Olvan Quezada was accused of firing shots toward Waukegan Police back in July of 2016, after they responded to a domestic incident in the 3-thousand block of Arthur Court. No officers were injured, and they did not return fire. Quezada was hit with 27-years in prison for them attempted murder conviction. The 22-year-old was also given time for charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, and possession of a defaced firearm. Those sentences will be served at the same time, and won’t be added on to the main sentence.
Officials: Fatal Waukegan Plant Explosion Was “Preventable” But…
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(Waukegan, IL) Federal officials say an explosion at a Waukegan plant that killed four workers was preventable. A spokesperson for the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said the May explosion at AB Specialty Silicones could have been avoided with certain safety management systems in place…that official, however, said there were no laws or regulations in place that required those systems. Earlier this year, OSHA levied fines of 1.6-million-dollars for what was dubbed “willful safety violations” that led to the explosion. A final report on the matter is expected at a later date, though no timetable for it’s release has been given.
ID and Charges Released on Man Caught by K9 Dax
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(Fox Lake, IL) A man caught by a Lake County Sheriff’s K9 earlier this week has been identified. Deputy John Forlenza and Dax were able to track the man after an early Morning morning robbery at a Fox Lake gas station. The suspect, Ryan Finlayson, is accused of holding up a clerk with an airsoft pistol. The 31-year-old Fox Lake man has been charged with aggravated robbery, and is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.
Jailed Round Lake Man, Facing New Charges in Attack on Corrections Officer
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(Waukegan, IL) A man already in the Lake County Jail, is now facing a growing rap sheet. Brandon Wilke of Round Lake was arrested in late October on a domestic battery charge. New charges were approved against the 27-year-old after an investigation into a November incident in which he’s accused of getting aggressive with a corrections officer, then continuing to act out as other officers attempted to get the situation under control. In addition to the felony domestic battery, Wilke now faces charges of aggravated battery to a correctional officer. Bond, which was at 25-thousand-dollars has been bumped up to 75-thousand. Wilke is due back in court in early January.
Mundelein Basketball Coach Arrested in Abuse Case
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein man who teaches basketball skills in Crystal Lake has been arrested. Police say Diamond Hood is facing sexual assault charges stemming from an incident with a 16-year-old boy he was training in early December. Officials say the 24-year-old was fired from Pure Sweat Basketball when they learned of the allegations. Hood is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.
North Barrington Critical Head on Crash
Vander Tuuk 12-19-19
(North Barrington, IL) A two vehicle crash in North Barrington left one person critically injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon between a semi and an SUV on Route 12 near Timberlake Road. The 44-year-old driver of the SUV, who was said to spark the collision by crossing a grassy median, was airlifted from the scene to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. The 52-year-old driver of the semi was unhurt. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.