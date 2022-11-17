One Arrested, One Injured in Antioch Apartment Shooting

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch say they have a person in custody, after a domestic related shooting. Authorities were called around 10:30 Wednesday morning to the Antioch Manor Apartments in the 300-block of Donin Drive. When they arrived they found a male in his 40’s with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Officials say the shooting stemmed from a family related dispute, and that a suspect was arrested…though no details on that person were released. The investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-17-22)