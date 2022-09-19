One Arrested on Gun Charges After Man Found Dead Near Fort Sheridan

(Fort Sheridan, IL) A death investigation is underway, after a man was found dead near the Lake Michigan shoreline over the weekend. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the body of the 45-year-old was discovered on Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. Task Force officials and Forest Preserve Police said they believe the man, who lives in the area, went to confront individuals who were being loud on the lakefront. That’s when a violent confrontation broke out, which led to the 45-year-old’s death. An 18 and 20-year-old male were both hospitalized for injuries after the confrontation, and were talking to investigators…the 20-year-old, identified as Nicholas Caban of Highland Park has since been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number…though officials say that weapon was not used in this incident. No further details have been provided.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-19-22)