Olivia Wilde is reportedly “ready to date again” following Harry Styles split

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde is back on the market following her split with Harry Styles, a source tells Us magazine.

“Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” says the insider.

The 38-year-old actress/filmmaker and the “As It Was” singer, 29, met in September 2020 while filming Don’t Worry Darling and seemingly confirmed their relationship by holding hands in January 2021. They both kept their relationship private and declined speaking about it publicly.

Reports surfaced in November that the pair was “taking a break” and the decision to part ways was “amicable.”

The former couple began dating a year after Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis ended their nine-year relationship. Olivia and the Ted Lasso star share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

