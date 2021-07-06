Weather Alert
On-Air
Wes & Leah
Frank Wright
Tommy B.
Jeff Randolph
Win!
Contests
WXLC Prize Vault
Prize Release Agreement
Events
Live Broadcasts
Concerts
Across Lake County
Pets
Save-A-Pet
Come in here and see these wet noses!!!
Lake County Area News
Contact
Privacy Policy
Contest Rules
General Contest Rules
Spring 2021 Cash Contest Rules
March Fatness Rules
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
In Case You Missed It
Olivia Rodrigo takes on Hot Ones
Frank Wright
Jul 6, 2021 @ 2:24pm
Olivia is more than familiar with
sour
, but how does she handle the heat?
Recent Posts
LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson Are Vacationing In Style!!!
1 day ago
President Biden Visits McHenry County, Warrant Arrests Announced in Lake County
1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo takes on Hot Ones
2 days ago
On-Air
Wes & Leah
Frank Wright
Tommy B.
Jeff Randolph
Win!
Contests
WXLC Prize Vault
Prize Release Agreement
Events
Live Broadcasts
Concerts
Across Lake County
Pets
Save-A-Pet
Come in here and see these wet noses!!!
Lake County Area News
Contact
Privacy Policy
Contest Rules
General Contest Rules
Spring 2021 Cash Contest Rules
March Fatness Rules
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On