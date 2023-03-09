Olivia Rodrigo helps surprise actress Frankie Corio on her birthday

Olivia Rodrigo made Aftersun star Frankie Corio‘s birthday all the more sweeter.

Paul Mescal, who earned an Oscar nod for playing Frankie’s on-screen father in the film, was the mastermind behind the surprise. He got the “drivers license” singer to make a special birthday greeting for Corio, who is now 13, and played it for her while they were filming Aftersun in Turkey.

Leona Corio, Frankie’s mother, shared the sweet video of Mescal showing his phone to the young actress, whose face drops in shock. “Hey, Frankie, it’s Olivia,” the singer says.

Part of Olivia’s message is muffled because of background noise, which includes excited giggles, but she can be heard saying, “I hope you have the best day ever.”

“I hope you eat lots of cake and open lots of presents, and I hope I get to meet you real soon,” the hitmaker says.

Frankie is rendered completely speechless, even as Mescal apologizes for the video arriving after her birthday.

Olivia is currently working on her sophomore album, the follow-up to SOUR, but she has previously hinted that it might come out sometime this year.

