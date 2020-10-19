Officers Cleared in Shootout That Left Zion Murder Suspect Dead
Beach Park Police Shooting Deemed Justified
Vander Tuuk 10-19-20
(Waukegan, IL) A pair of U.S. Marshals that shot and killed a Lake County murder suspect earlier this year, have been cleared of any criminal wrong doing. Brandon Gardner was killed in a shootout back on June 16th outside of a Beach Park home. He was wanted in the December 2019 murder of 18-year-old Nicholas Robinson in Zion. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim says an extensive investigation led him to declare that the officers were shot at by Gardner first, then returned fire, striking and killing the 24-year-old. One of the Marshals involved was a 10-year Lake County Sheriff’s veteran, while the other was an 11-year McHenry County Sheriff’s veteran.
Fatal Crash Kills Wauconda Man
Vander Tuuk 10-19-20
(Elmhurst, IL) A Lake County man is dead after a crash in Cook County. Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Jack Giannini of Wauconda was killed on Friday afternoon when the SUV he was driving, left Interstate 290 near Elmhurst, and ended up slamming onto Grand Avenue, which is below the expressway. The plummeting vehicle hit another on the roadway, which left that driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Fatal Crash Near Antioch
Vander Tuuk 10-19-20
(Antioch, IL) A weekend accident left a Round Lake man dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the crash took place near Antioch Saturday evening, when a Ford being driven by a 39-year-old man attempted to pass a Dodge vehicle on Route 45, just north of 173. The Dodge was said to swerve toward the Ford, causing the 39-year-old to overcorrect and hit the 2nd vehicle. The Ford rolled, ejecting the driver, who later died at the hospital. Two other people in his vehicle, including 6-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the Dodge also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-19-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois announced nearly 80-thousand Coronavirus tests on Sunday with 4,245 positives. Twenty-two additional coronavirus related deaths were also announced. In Lake County, 186 new positives were announced, along with two fatalities. Statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were down from Saturday’s numbers. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County continues to sit with an ICU capacity of 50%, which hasn’t changed much over the past few days. The Region’s positivity has risen to 7%, skewed by a 9.5% positive infection rate in McHenry County.
Illinois Gov says Trump Partly to Blame for COVID-19 Spike
Associated Press 10-19-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says President Donald Trump and his allies in Illinois are partly to blame for the surge in coronavirus cases across the state. Pritzker spoke Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Pritzker says that Trump is “modeling bad behavior” by not often wearing a mask in public and hosting rallies where it’s not encouraged. The first-term Democrat also says Trump’s local allies are encouraging people not to follow COVID-19 restrictions.
Nonprofit Reminds Illinoisans to Get Help With Utility Bills
Associated Press 10-19-20
CHICAGO (AP) A nonprofit is reminding Illinoisans struggling to pay utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic to seek help. The Citizens Utility Board says customers should contact their utility provider for specific details on protection available. Executive Director David Kolata says the Illinois Commerce Commission in June approved consumer protections for people hurt financially by the pandemic. For individuals, those protections can include a moratorium on utility disconnections through the end of March, deposit waivers and payment plans. But Kolata says it’s essential for customers to contact their utility provider directly and get information on support available to them.