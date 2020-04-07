Numbers Jump Again, But Lake Zurich Nursing Home Shows Covid-19 Promise
Monday Coronavirus Numbers Update
Vander Tuuk 4-7-20
(Chicago, IL) Monday brought another big bump in Coronavirus cases and deaths in Illinois, as the expected peak in numbers inches closer. During his daily briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,006 new cases and 33 new fatalities. State totals now stand at 12,262 confirmed cases and 307 deaths. The Chicago metro area makes up some 92.9% of all coronavirus cases, with Chicago leading the pack at 5,067. Lake County has 819 total cases and 17 deaths. Negative tests now number 50,680.
Coronavirus Good News in Lake Zurich
Vander Tuuk 4-7-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) One of the epicenters for Coronavirus in Lake County has reportedly shown vast improvement. Cedar Lake Assisted Living & Memory Care in Lake Zurich had 9 resident cases of Covid-19 spring up just over two weeks ago, leaving one person dead. The center also had two employees test positive. Those 11 people are said to be on the mend, and no new cases have popped with either residents or staff.
Lake County Buys Flood Prone Properties
Vander Tuuk 4-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County is looking to buy up flood prone properties, and make them open land. The properties would be demolished by the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, and then left as areas where floodwaters can settle without damaging or destroying property. It’s unclear just how much the purchases will cost, but they are said to be fully funded through programs run by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and grants from FEMA.
Gas Prices Continue to Drop
Vander Tuuk 4-7-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to drop in Illinois. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state sits at $1.96, though it’s significantly lower in most areas outside Chicago. The average is down about a dollar from the same time last year, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which had been driving down crude oil prices. Further drops are expected. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $1.92.
Ethics Recommendations Deadline Missed Because of COVID-19
Associated Press 4-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Democrats leading a committee to study stricter ethics guidelines for the Illinois General Assembly have acknowledged missing a key deadline because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform was formed last fall after several federal indictments hit sitting legislators. The deadline set for putting forward the panel’s recommendations was March 31. But the commission’s co-chairmen, House Majority Leader Greg Harris and State Sen. Elgie Sims, say the outbreak has slowed the panel’s progress. They say they hope there will be debate on potential legislation at some point this spring.