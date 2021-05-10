Not Guilty Pleas in Sex Crime Cases, ID Made in Fatal Waukegan Crash
Not Guilty Plea in Vernon Hills Sex Crime Case
Vander Tuuk 5-10-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Vernon Hills man accused of several sex crimes, has pleaded not guilty. Ilan Gibori was picked by homeland security officials in Texas back in March. Authorities say he was attempting to escape after warrants were issued for his arrest. Gibori is accused of sexually assaulting a student he met, while teaching at a Buffalo Grove middle school in 2017. The 46-year-old faces a 25 count indictment. He’s being held on a 2-million-dollar bond, and is due back in court on May 27th.
Man Accused of Trading Vape Supplies for Sex Pleads Not Guilty
Vander Tuuk 5-10-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Park man has pleaded not guilty to a 26-count indictment. Isai Gonzaga is accused of selling vape supplies, and other marijuana products to teenage girls in exchange for money or sexual favors. Most of the alleged crimes took place in the Gurnee area. Gonzaga is currently free on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, but prosecutors say some recent information has them asking for a new and higher bond amount. The 26-year-old is due in court on Thursday.
Victim ID’ed in Fatal Waukegan Crash
Vander Tuuk 5-10-21
(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a fatal Waukegan crash has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 27-year-old Shaneera Bell was killed in the early morning hours of Friday, after a single vehicle incident in the 23-hundred block of Sheridan Road. The official cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force Injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation is considered ongoing by the Coroner’s Office and Waukegan Police.
Deerfield Man Accused of Stealing From Charity
Vander Tuuk 5-10-21
(Northfield, IL) A Lake County man is facing charges, after he allegedly stole money from a charity. Stuart Nitzkin of Deerfield was the executive director of Israel Sport Center for the Disabled in Northfield (in Cook County). He’s accused of using more than 800-thousand dollars in money donated to the charity for personal use…though he has denied that claim. The 45-year-old is facing federal fraud charges. He’s due in court on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-10-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois announced just over 17-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 30 related deaths. Of those, Lake County had 72 of those cases, and two fatalities. Metrics wise, the Region 9 area (which includes Lake and McHenry County) saw hospitalizations rise for the 6th straight day, while ICU numbers fell sharply. Test positivity fell to 3.5%.
Wrongfully Convicted Waukegan Man’s Barber College Reopens
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 5-10-21
CHICAGO (AP) A former Waukegan man wrongfully convicted of murdering an 11-year-old girl has reopened a Chicago barber college. Juan Rivera was convicted three different times in the 1992 rape and murder of 11-year-old Holly Staker, but each time, that conviction was overturned, including the final time in 2012. River went on to settle a federal lawsuit against Lake County prosecutors and police for $20 million. Rivera and a former prison guard opened the Juan Rivera Legacy Barber College in 2016, but it was forced to close last year amid the pandemic…it reopened just last month.
Illinois Regulators Answer Queries on Predatory Lending Law
Associated Press 5-10-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois state regulators have released answers to frequently asked questions about payday-type loans after new restrictions took effect this spring. The information from the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is aimed at helping consumers understand the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, which was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker in late March. The law prohibits loans with an annual percentage rate of more than 36%. Loans covered by the law but taken before March 23 are void and lenders may not attempt to collect any part of it. The law covers a variety of financial instruments, including payday loans, pawn loans, car and title loans.