Northbrook Man Arrested After Drugs, Gun, Money Found at Ingleside Business

(Waukegan, IL) A Northbrook man is facing charges in Lake County after what officials called a long-term drug investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the Special Investigations Group served a search warrant on an Ingleside business operated by Antonio Perez-Amezquita. Detectives say the warrant turned up 1,000 grams of cocaine, packaging material, a firearm, and over 20-thousand-dollars in cash. The 36-year-old Perez-Amezquita was taken into custody and faces charges including class X felonies for possession with intent to distribute and armed violence…along with another felony count of drug possession. The suspect was able to post bond, but is due in court tomorrow (Thursday) for a hearing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-27-22)