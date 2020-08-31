North Chicago Officer Fires at Suspect, Another Waukegan Homicide and Two Zion Shootings

No One Injured After N.C Officer Fires at Suspect
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(North Chicago, IL) An investigation is underway after a North Chicago Police officer fired at a suspect. The incident took place on Saturday night as the officer attempted to pull over a driver that appeared to be impaired. According to authorities, the car was being driven by a 41-year-old Waukegan man, who at first attempted to elude the officer. The suspect then stopped, exited his vehicle and reached for his waistband…at which point the officer shot and the suspect fled. The unidentified subject was later found hiding and taken into custody. He was uninjured…and a pistol was recovered in his hiding place. Because of the shots, the officer has been placed on administrative leave, and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was called in to investigate.
Shooting in Zion leave 4 Injured, Including Child
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a shooting that left several people injured. The incident took place just before 1 AM Sunday in the 23-hundred block of Joppa Avenue when an SUV drove by a home, and at least two people in that vehicle opened fire. Bullets hit a 35-year-old male, two 28-year-old males and an 8-year-old boy that was in a bedroom. Two people, including the child were treated and released, while two other victims were considered in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made so far.
Shooting in Zion Leaves Car With Bullet Holes, No Injuries
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion didn’t cause any injuries, but left a vehicle filled with bullets. The incident took place around 1:40 on Sunday morning in the 19-hundred block of Jethro Avenue. A woman told police that she was backing out of her driveway when an unknown individual started firing at her car. Fifteen bullet holes in total were found in the vehicle, along with several shell casings around the scene. A wallet with a large amount of cash was said to be found at the scene, and a bag of cannabis was located in the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made so far. The incident is still under investigation.
Waukegan Homicide Investigation
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police are investigating their 3rd homicide in the span of 7 days. Police say on Friday night just before 10 o’clock, an officer was in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Green Bay Road, when that officer heard a scream and gunshots. The officer then located a 15-year-old male subject who had been shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported a dark colored SUV leaving the area, though police are not sure if that vehicle was involved in the incident. No arrests have been made in the case. An autopsy on the victim is set for Tuesday.
Meeting Not Needed, Link Resigns Party Leadership
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County’s Democratic Party was going to hold a special meeting to remove State Senator Terry Link from his leadership post…that meeting is no longer needed. Link over the weekend, announced that he is stepping down from being the County’s Dem leader, effective immediately. Originally, the veteran State Senator announced that he would step down on September 15th. Link is facing a federal charge of filing a false tax return, and has been embroiled in a bribery scheme involving former State Representative Luis Arroyo…though he is currently not facing any charges in connection that case.
Round Lake Beach Police Punching Incident Now Under Independent Review
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A video showing a Round Lake Beach Police officer punching a woman, is now under independent review. The Police Department says they have hired a Chicago firm known as Prescient to conduct an investigation. The video started circulating in late August, showing the officer punching the woman, who was being strapped to a gurney. Police say while the video is “disturbing,” the officer claimed he was being bitten when the strikes took place. Both subjects were hospitalized for a short time and have since been released. Neither the woman, nor officer’s identities have been made public.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 8-31-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Coronavirus numbers continue to seesaw. Cases rose Sunday to 1,909, while new related deaths were at 11…similar to Saturday’s numbers. Lake County saw 67 new confirmed cases and one death, for 465 since the pandemic began. Statewide, Covid-related hospitalizations and ICU use dropped sharply from Saturday’s numbers. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate currently stands at 4.2%
Illinois’ High Court Says Face Masks Must be Worn in Courts
Associated Press 8-31-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court says anyone entering a courthouse in the state should be wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state’s highest court issued an order Thursday including face masks in its rules governing who is admitted into courthouses, saying it applies to judges, court staff, attorneys, jurors and others.
No Action From Pritzker’s COVID-19 Price-Gouging Pursuit
Associated Press 8-31-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) When the coronavirus pandemic hit Illinois, state officials scrambled to buy gear like protective gowns, masks and ventilators. Gov. J.B. Pritzker pledged to be on the lookout for price-gouging and to report it to Attorney General Kwame Raoul. But in response to an Associated Press records request, the administration hasn’t made any reports. Spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh says the key was obtaining the necessary equipment and says the administration could still take post-purchase action against suspected gouging. Raoul’s office has received 1,800 price-gouging consumer complaints, but has no summary of actions taken because of staff working remotely.
Illinois Seniors get Extension on Driver’s License Renewals
Associated Press 8-31-20
CHICAGO (AP) State officials say Illinois drivers ages 75 and older will get an extra year to renew their drivers licenses, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new expiration date will be a year from the current 2020 date. The secretary of state’s office says that means that seniors don’t need to visit a facility to renew their driver’s license until shortly before their birthday in 2021. State officials say there are roughly 147,000 drivers that are 75 and over with expired or expiring driver’s licenses in 2020.