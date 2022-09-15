North Chicago Murder Victim Identified As Investigation Into Shooting Continues

(Waukegan, IL) A murder victim in North Chicago has been identified. Police were called Monday night to a townhouse complex along Spruce Drive, where a gunshot victim was found. That victim was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries just over 5 hours later on Tuesday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials have identified the deceased as 18-year-old DaShawn Brown of North Chicago…and he died from a single gunshot wound. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials are looking into the incident…there have been no arrests announced so far.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-22)