North Chicago Murder Being Investigation
North Chicago Murder Investigation
Vander Tuuk 12-7-20
(North Chicago, IL) A woman is dead after being shot in North Chicago. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday in the 15-hundred block of Lincoln Street. A pair of people parked in a car were shot at by someone who had pulled in front of them. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hit, but his female passenger was. The driver took the 47-year-old woman to the nearby North Chicago Police and Fire Department. Officials attempted to render aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, an autopsy on the victim has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 366 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, with 4 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 5th straight day, and ICU use fell 3-points to 73% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell as well, down to 12.5 percent. Statewide, just under 76-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Sunday with 76 related fatalities.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Stats
Vander Tuuk 12-7-20
(Chicago, IL) While nursing homes continue to make up a very small amount of Illinois’ Covid-19 cases, they continue to make up a majority of deaths. According to stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities statewide make up just 6.5% of all Coronavirus cases, but just over 50% of the state’s death toll. Lake County wise, those same facilities make up just over 7% of cases, but just over 62% of all county Coronavirus fatalities.
Vaccines To Go To 50 Illinois Counties With Top Death Rates
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 12-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The initial delivery of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 in Illinois will be distributed among the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita. Governor J.B. Pritzker made that announcement during his Friday afternoon Coronavirus press conference. Officials are expecting an opening shipment of 109,000 doses as early as mid-month. Hundreds of thousands more are expected in subsequent weeks but Pritzker would not predict how long it would take to vaccinate those first in line. Lake County has the 5th most deaths in the state, trailing only the City of Chicago, as well as Cook, DuPage and Will Counties.
Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider Resigning
Associated Press 12-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The head of the Illinois Republican Party is stepping down after more than six years. Tim Schneider informed members of the Republican State Central Committee during an online meeting over the weekend. Schneider’s term was supposed to run through May 2022. He’s a former Cook County commissioner who became Illinois Republican chairman in 2014 when Bruce Rauner was governor. Democrats control state government, although Republicans in the recent election helped defeat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to overhaul tax rates. Schneider says the party under his leadership was united behind smaller government, lower taxes and personal responsibility.
Former State Sen. Sandoval Dies of COVID-19 Complications
Associated Press 12-7-20
CHICAGO (AP) Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who was facing prison after pleading guilty to political corruption, has died from COVID-19 complications. Attorney Dylan Smith confirmed the death Saturday based on his conversations with Sandoval’s family. Sandoval, the former Senate Transportation Committee chairman, pleaded guilty in January to taking thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the red-light camera company SafeSpeed in exchange for blocking legislation that would hurt it. Sandoval agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in their ongoing corruption probe as part of his plea agreement. Prosecutors say Sandoval gave them enough information to help in several cases down the line.