North Chicago Man Likely Paralyzed After High Speed Crash in Waukegan Area

(Waukegan, IL) A weekend crash in unincorporated Waukegan left one person hospitalized. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the crash took place in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday in the 12-thousand block of West Crescent Avenue. A 35-year-old North Chicago man was said to be driving at a high rate of speed in a Chevy Trailblazer, when he crossed the road and went into a ditch. The vehicle then hit a utility pole, and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and is expected to be paralyzed from the waist down. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-19-22)