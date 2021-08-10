North Chicago Man In Custody After Threats, Standoff Over Eviction

(North Chicago, IL) A North Chicago man held police at bay during an apartment eviction. The incident started around 10 o’clock Monday morning in the 17-hundred block of Sheridan Road. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the eviction was exempt from the current moratorium, because the proceedings began before the Coronavirus pandemic. Deputies arrived, but the 58-year-old man in the residence said he wasn’t leaving…and threatened the deputies with guns and explosives. Officials evacuated the building and negotiated with the man for nearly an hour…before he gave himself up voluntarily. Investigators determined there were no explosives, and that the man was attempting “suicide by cop.” He wasn’t named by authorities and was taken to the hospital for a mental health exam…charges, however, are likely.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-10-21)