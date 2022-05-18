North Chicago Man Id’ed in Waukegan Ambulance Vs. Motorcycle Crash

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed after his motorcycle was struck by an ambulance in Waukegan has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Donald Stallworth III was on his motorcycle Monday afternoon, when he was struck near Lake and South Genesee Streets. The 23-year-old North Chicago man was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries. There were no other major injuries from the crash, which remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department’s Major Crash Unit.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-18-22)