North Chicago Man Gets 21-Year Prison Sentence…But Remains On The Run

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man who fled before his weapons trial was completed earlier this year, has been sentenced in absentia. Giovvonni Smith attended a portion of his trial in early August, but disappeared before a jury found him guilty of being an armed habitual criminal, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon…all charges picked up during an incident in July of 2021. Court records show that Smith was sentenced on Wednesday to 21-years in prison…which he will serve once found. A no-bond warrant for the 33-year-old was issued back on August 4th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-8-22)