North Chicago Man Faces Life in Prison After Sexual Assault Convictions

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is facing prison time, after he was found guilty of molesting multiple children. Maurice Thompson was found guilty on seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, while six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dropped. Thompson was arrested in late 2018 on accusations that he molested at least three children. The ages of the minors were not released. Thompson now faces up to life in prison. No sentencing date has officially been set, but jail records indicate that the 32-year-old is due back in court on December 12th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-22)