North Chicago Man Convicted in 2016 Slaying
Gavel
North Chicago Man Convicted of Second-Degree Murder
Vander Tuuk 3-6-20
(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man is facing prison time, after being convicted in a killing several years ago. Undra Bailey was found guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of John Collins. The two men were said to be drinking in an alley, when they got into an altercation that ended in the shooting. Bailey now faces up to 20-years behind bars, but would be eligible for parole halfway through whatever is handed down. Sentencing for the 33-year-old is set for April 22.
Teen Charged in Cook County Murder Identified
Vander Tuuk 3-6-20
(Des Plaines, IL) A Waukegan teen charged with murdering a Des Plaines area man, has been identified. 17-year-old Christopher Mota has been charged as an adult with the shooting death of 20-year-old Hussein Darma on February 28th. A 15-year-old Waukegan resident has also been charged with murder in the case, but will be tried as a juvenile. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown. Future court dates for the suspects is also currently unknown.
Boy Turns Himself in Gurnee Mills Fight
Vander Tuuk 3-6-20
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee say a teen sought after a fight near Gurnee Mills has been located. The original incident took place during the evening hours of February 29th, when a group of younger teens got into an altercation. A 13-year-old boy suffered minor injuries during the fight, after being stabbed with a small knife. The alleged suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but turned himself in on March 3rd. It’s unclear exactly what charges the 14-year-old will face, but his case has been turned over to the juvenile system.
Gurnee Fatal Traffic Crash
Vander Tuuk 3-6-20
(Gurnee, IL) A crash in Gurnee left one person dead. The two vehicle incident took place just before 5 o’clock on Thursday afternoon on Washington Street near Cemetery Road. A GMC with two people from Lake Villa had crossed the center line, and crashed head on with a Toyota containing one person from Grayslake. The 71-year-old driver of the GMC was transported to the hospital, while his 69-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old female in the Toyota was also hospitalized. The incident remains under investigation by Gurnee Police.
Fox Lake Police Cleared in Crash That Killed Fleeing Suspect
Vander Tuuk 3-6-20
(Fox Lake, IL) Police have been cleared in an incident where two people died in crash while fleeing authorities in Fox Lake. Theopolis Owens failed to stop for police in Genoa City, Wisconsin last October…and the ensuing chase eventually made it’s way into the Lake County town. The 28-year-old eventually crashed his vehicle, killing himself and 18-year-old Kayla Crews…and severely injuring another passenger. The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team said the fault of the crash lies 100% on Owens…and that a pursuing officer was some 600 feet behind the suspect when he lost control.
Art-Van Furniture Closing All Illinois Stores, 3 Lake County Locations
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 3-6-20
DETROIT (AP) Art Van Furniture will close all company-owned stores in at least five states, including Illinois, as the retailer heads toward liquidation after more than 60 years in business. (Liquidation sales are expected to start Friday) Art Van spokeswoman Diane Charles said in a statement that the “company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment.” Locations in Lake County that will be affected include Gurnee, Deerfield and Kildeer.