North Chicago Homicide Suspect in Custody, J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives Today
Booking photo of Montreal Porter provided by Lake County Major Crimes Task Force
North Chicago Murder, Suspect in Custody
(North Chicago, IL) North Chicago Police have made an arrest in a homicide. Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on Monday night at an apartment complex along Prairie View Court. It was there they found Glenda Cramer-Cayson with multiple gunshot wounds. The 47-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died of her injuries a short time later. Coroner’s officials say the woman was originally from downstate Peoria, but had been recently living in North Chicago. A 48-year-old male, identified as Montreal Porter has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Porter was said to have a previous dating relationship with the victim, and the two reportedly had a verbal altercation before the shooting. Bond has been set at 3-million-dollars.
Wanted Arson Suspect Arrested in Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on the east coast has been arrested here in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Christopher Morales of Hyattsville, Maryland was taken into custody on February 23rd in North Chicago. The 19-year-old was wanted out of Prince George’s County, Maryland on outstanding warrants for aggravated arson, and first degree burning…though the exact incident was not detailed by Lake County authorities. Morales is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond, and is due in court this afternoon. (Wednesday)
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw an increase in Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but a drop in deaths and other metrics. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 93 confirmed and probable cases of the disease in the county, with no new fatalities. Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions decline after three flat days…the current number is the lowest amount of Covid-patients in the Region since September 17. ICU rates fell for the 3rd straight day to 65% capacity, and test positivity fell to 3.4%…the lowest number since July 2nd.
Vaccine Update
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations recovered in Illinois after two straight days of declines. Health officials say just over 61-thousand doses were given out in the Tuesday update, about 10-thousand more than Monday’s numbers. Around 2.82 million doses have been administered to state residents so far, with about 6.8% of the state population receiving both needed doses. In Lake County, about 5% of the population is considered “fully vaccinated.” The state also announced that some 83,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is due to arrive by today (Wednesday)
Crimestoppers DUI Fugitive
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Michelle Bonn is wanted in Lake County on a 50-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for DUI. She is described as a 37-year-old white female, about 5’4”, 122 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with more information on Bonn, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.