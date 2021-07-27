No Weekend Covid Deaths in Lake County, Hospitalizations Up Slightly

(Chicago, IL) While vaccinations continue to increase across Illinois, things have slowed dramatically. According to Illinois Health officials the 7-day rolling rate for vaccines is just over 18-thousand, far lower than the 131-thousand rate back in mid-April. Percentage-wise, 56.2% of those 12 and older, who are eligible for a shot, are considered fully vaccinated, while 71.8% have received at least one dose. Covid-19 numbers remained relatively steady over the weekend, while deaths remained low. There were no reported deaths on Saturday, Sunday or Monday in Lake and McHenry County (just 8 statewide over those 3 days), and Coronavirus-linked hospitalizations in the region increased by just one during that time frame.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-27-21)